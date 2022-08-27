4 Steelers potision battles coming down to the wire

On Sunday the Pittsburgh Steelers play their final preseason game and this roster is still very much in a state of flux. Multiple roster spots, both starters and reserves are in flux and this last game is going to go a long way toward sorting it out. Here are four position battles that are coming right down to the final snaps.

Quarterback

The obvious one here but easily the most important. Mitch Trubisky is getting the start on Sunday and is doing all he can to hold off the fast-charging rookie Kenny Pickett.

The last wide receiver

It feels like a foregone conclusion that the Steelers will keep six wide receivers just based on the level of talent on the roster. Players like Tyler Vaughns, Steven Sims, Miles Boykin and Tyler Snead are all making their case to make the final roster.

A fifth cornerback

I have consistently only kept four cornerbacks on my roster projections because I’m not sure there is a fifth cornerback on the team worth that spot. But if the Steelers coaches feel otherwise it will come down to Justin Layne, James Pierre and Chris Steele.

Inside linebacker

The battle between Robert Spillane and Devin Bush to start next to Myles Jack is as close as ever. Not to mention we have a new challenger in rookie Mark Robinson who is outplaying both in preseason.

