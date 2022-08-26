4-star Oregon WR target Ja’Kobi Lane announces commitment

In a bit of a shocking development, 4-star WR Ja’Kobi Lane announced on Friday that he would be committing to the USC Trojans, choosing to go to Los Angeles rather than coming up to Eugene and joining the Oregon Ducks, which was said to be his “dream school.”
After earning a scholarship offer from Oregon earlier this summer, Lane quickly picked up Crystal Ball predictions from 247Sports to choose the Ducks. Instead, he bucked that trend by going to USC with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams, and 2023 5-star QB Malachi Nelson.
In Eugene, Lane would have joined 5-star QB Dante Moore and 5-star WR Jurrion Dickey.
Film
Ja’Kobi Lane’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
|
Stars
|
Overall
|
State
|
Position
|
247
|
4
|
90
|
AZ
|
WR
|
Rivals
|
3
|
5.7
|
AZ
|
WR
|
ESPN
|
3
|
78
|
AZ
|
WR
|
On3 Recruiting
|
4
|
90
|
AZ
|
WR
|
247 Composite
|
4
|
0.8940
|
AZ
|
WR
Vitals
|
Hometown
|
Mesa, Arizona
|
Projected Position
|
Wide Receiver
|
Height
|
6-foot-5
|
Weight
|
175 pounds
|
Class
|
2023
Recruitment
-
Received Oregon Offer on July 30, 2022
-
Visited Oregon on July 30, 2022
Notable Offers
-
Oregon Ducks
-
USC Trojans
-
Texas A&M Aggies
-
Utah Utes
-
Auburn Tigers
-
Iowa State Cyclones
