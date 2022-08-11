4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment

In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board.
4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.
For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation.
Film
Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
|
Stars
|
Overall
|
State
|
Position
|
247
|
4
|
182
|
IL
|
OT
|
Rivals
|
4
|
5.9
|
IL
|
OT
|
ESPN
|
4
|
133
|
IL
|
OT
|
On3 Recruiting
|
4
|
91.15
|
IL
|
OT
|
247 Composite
|
4
|
0.9263
|
IL
|
OT
Vitals
|
Hometown
|
East Saint Louis, IL
|
Projected Position
|
Offensive Tackle
|
Height
|
6-foot-6
|
Weight
|
358 pounds
|
Class
|
2023
Recruitment
-
Recruited by Adrian Klemm
-
Offered on Jan. 13, 2022
-
Official Visit on June 24, 2022
Top Schools
-
Oregon Ducks
-
Alabama Crimson Tide
-
Florida Gators
-
Michigan State Spartans
-
Missouri Tigers
-
Texas A&M Aggies
-
Jackson State Tigers
Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire