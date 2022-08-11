4-star Oregon target OT Miles McVay announces college commitment

In terms of both size and stature, one of the biggest offensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class is off the board.

4-star offensive tackle Miles McVay announced Thursday evening that he would be committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide, choosing Nick Saban over Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks.

For a while, it looked as if McVay was going to come to Eugene, with the Ducks building a strong lead in his recruitment earlier this spring. However, Alabama closed hard and was able to get him to commit in the long run.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 358-pounds, McVay ranks as the No. 27 OL in the 2023 class, and No. 186 overall player in the nation.

Miles McVay’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

182

IL

OT

Rivals

4

5.9

IL

OT

ESPN

4

133

IL

OT

On3 Recruiting

4

91.15

IL

OT

247 Composite

4

0.9263

IL

OT

 

Vitals

Hometown

East Saint Louis, IL

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-foot-6

Weight

358 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Recruited by Adrian Klemm

  • Offered on Jan. 13, 2022

  • Official Visit on June 24, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Florida Gators

  • Michigan State Spartans

  • Missouri Tigers

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • Jackson State Tigers

