4 prospects the Steelers should want to trade up for

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently sit at the No 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Depending on the position the Steelers prioritize, there should be some excellent talent on the board when they go on the clock.

But what about that truly elite talent? Those top-tier guys? That would require a trade. Pittsburgh traded up to the No. 10 spot in 2018 to land linebacker Devin Bush because they viewed him as an elite prospect. The jury is still out but there are four guys in this year’s draft Pittsburgh should think about going up to get.

QB Mailk Willis, Libert

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Willis is the most dynamic combination of arm talent and athleticism in the draft. His strong week at the Senior Bowl and upcoming performance at the scouting combine is sure to price him out of the Steelers pick but if there is a guy to build this new team around, it might just be Willis.

G Ikem Okwonu, North Carolina State

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Without top offensive line play, the quarterback might not matter for the Steelers. North Carolina’s Ikem Okwonu is so massive and so versatile there is no way the Steelers couldn’t find a place in the starting lineup for him. The Steelers have needs at guard and tackle, and Okwonu is a truly special prospect.

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Speaking of special prospects, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum is the best center prospect to come out in a decade. Despite being a little undersized, Linderbuam simply controls the middle of the line of scrimmage. Drafting Linderbaum would allow the Steelers to move Kendrick Green to guard and fix two problems with one pick.

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Georgia’s Jordan Davis is another guy who should really impress at the scouting combine and climb draft boards. He’s much more than just a two-down nose tackle and would be the guy to help bring the punch back to the Steelers run defense.

