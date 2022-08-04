4 people in critical condition after lightning strike near White House

Four people were in critical condition after an apparent lightning strike in a Washington DC park on Thursday evening, officials said.

The victims — two men and two women — were apparently struck by lightning at Lafayette Park across from the White House at around 6:30 p.m., according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The strike took place as severe weather moved through the area amid stifling heat on Thursday.

The patients were listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Their identities were not revealed on Thursday night.