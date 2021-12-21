Checking in on Chiefs’ AFC West, conference championship and Super Bowl LVI odds

The Kansas City Chiefs placed a total of seven players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

News broke early that the Chiefs had placed WR Tyreek Hill, TE Blake Bell and CB Rashad Fenton on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. According to the NFL’s official personnel notice, four more players will join them. That group includes rookie LB Nick Bolton, RT Lucas Niang, DB Armani Watts and OL Kyle Long.

In total, the Chiefs currently have 14 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including one practice squad player. Here is the full list of players currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

WR Josh Gordon

DL Chris Jones

LB Willie Gay Jr.

WR Gehrig Dieter

CB Charvarius Ward

TE Travis Kelce

K Harrison Butker

WR Tyreek Hill

TE Blake Bell

CB Rashad Fenton

LB Nick Bolton

RT Lucas Niang

DB Armani Watts

OL Kyle Long

That group includes seven players who are considered starters by the team on either offense and defense. It also includes several key depth players. This is the most players that the Chiefs have placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in a single day since the pandemic began.

Again, the good news for the players placed on the list on Tuesday, is that the new return-to-play protocols for COVID-19 apply to them. Should each player be vaccinated and asymptomatic, they need just one negative test before the team is permitted to activate them from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Previously, players needed two negative tests taken 24 hours apart in order to be activated.

That means several of these players still have a chance to play on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Arrowhead Stadium for Week 16.

