4 months of Music Unlimited streaming

Listen up: Free streaming music!
For a limited time, Amazon is offering four free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. That’s a $40 value, and here’s the truly remarkable part: No strings attached. I mean, yes, you do have to provide a credit card, and you’ll start getting billed automatically after four months unless you cancel, but those aren’t what I’d call strings. They’re conditions, and simple ones at that.
Free for 4 months
Music Unlimited is basically Amazon’s answer to Spotify, Apple Music and the like. It offers unlimited streaming from a library of over 75 million (!) songs — including, cough-cough, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, who recently quit Spotify because reasons.
The service includes such perks as HD audio (aka CD quality) and spatial audio (360-degree sound) at no extra charge. What’s more, you can download songs, albums and playlists to your phone or tablet and listen to them offline — great when you’re on a plane or somewhere else with little or no internet connectivity.
(Pro tip: The Mighty Vibe is a tiny portable music player that also lets you take Amazon Music Unlimited playlists on the go. Find out why I’m a big fan of that product.)
So here’s the bad news: This offer is for new subscribers only. If you already have a Music Unlimited subscription, you don’t qualify. And if you took advantage of a different free trial recently, you also don’t qualify.
The good news: It’s very easy to cancel if you decide you don’t want to continue past four months. It’ll cost you $10 per month if you do, or $8 if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber.
Assuming you qualify, this is a spectacular deal.
Need new headphones to really enjoy what you’re hearing? Here are the top AirPods alternatives for under $100 and the best over-the-ear headphones to buy in 2022.
