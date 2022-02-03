The Hamden Journal

4 Lessons From ARK’s Rapid Rise—and Fall

4 Lessons From ARK’s Rapid Rise—and Fall

The strategy used by ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood, pictured, may still yield great results in the long term. But the lessons of the past year are worth heeding.


Photograph by Will Crooks

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.