4 killed when stands collapse during bullfight in Colombia

At Least 4 Dead, Scores Reported Injured in Bullfighting Stadium Collapse

TwitterA fiesta brava ended in disaster in Colombia on Sunday after a rudimentary stadium partially collapsed in the middle of a bullfight, sending hundreds of people tumbling to the ground. At least four deaths were initially announced by authorities, with subsequent reports of the number of injured varying wildly, ranging between dozens and hundreds.The three-tiered stadium’s sudden collapse was captured both live on local television and by attendees, who rushed to circulate clips on social me