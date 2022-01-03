4 key takeaways from Eagles placing 12 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles placed about a dozen players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday ahead of Saturday’s Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Veteran linebacker Genard Avery, star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, safety Marcus Epps, tight end Dallas Goedert, right guard Nate Herbig, running back Jordan Howard, star center Jason Kelce, slot cornerback Avonte Maddox, safety Rodney McLeod, running back Boston Scott, linebacker Alex Singleton, and reserve tight end Jack Stoll on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Here are four takeaways from the move.

1. Fans can relax

Thankfully the Eagles clinched their spot on Sunday evening with some help, so the matchup against Dallas won’t be must win and Sirianni can afford to hold players out.

2. New COVID-19 protocols

Fully vaccinated players are only tested if they’re symptomatic, randomly selected, or volunteer. Once tested, those players won’t be tested again and Monday’s test started a five-day window for all those players. All 12 players could conceivably be active for Saturday night and they’ll be available for the remainder of the playoffs.

3. Breakdown of the COVID-19 list

Based on the numbers, there are six players on the list from both sides of the ball, making seems as if the testing process may have been random and done on purpose to possibly get everything out of the way.

4. Eagles QB’s Separate but equal

The Eagles have separated their quarterbacks over the past few weeks after Washington had multiple quarterbacks land on their Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their matchup three weeks ago.

