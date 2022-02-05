4 free agent quarterbacks the Texans should consider

The Houston Texans have a variety of positions they need to fill across their roster.

Believe it or not, even with rookie Davis Mills providing an optimistic 2-3 record down the stretch, quarterback remains a need for the Texans. Tyrod Taylor is a free agent, and Jeff Driskel converted to tight end in the middle of the season.

If Houston goes after a backup quarterback in free agency, they need a veteran who can give Mills a legitimate challenge in camp to take the starting job.

Here are four free agents who fit the bill. Contract details are provided by Spotrac.

1. Jacoby Brissett

Brissett has been a part of the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins organizations for most of his career, but recall that he was originally a 2016 third-round pick for the New England Patriots. If general manager Nick Caserio believes that Brissett still has some utility left as a starter, he should bring him in. In 2021, Brissett made $6 million and led the Dolphins with a 2-3 record, including a 17-9 win over the Texans in Week 9.

2. Marcus Mariota

Mariota, who technically is a playoff-winning quarterback, had Ryan Tannehill take his job in 2019, and he has been on the backup circuit ever since. The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t start him in the past 33 games, although he did come in for some red zone action in 2021. Similarly, the Texans could add Mariota to have a capable backup in case anything happens to Mills, and also add another dimension to their red zone offense.

In 2021, the former Heisman Trophy winner made $3.5 million.

3. Andy Dalton

Dalton enjoyed playing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, and he was originally brought to Frisco to backup starter Dak Prescott. Dalton saw 10 games, including nine as a starter, with Prescott recovering from injury.

In 2021, the Chicago Bears signed Dalton to backup or beat out first-rounder Justin Fields. Dalton went 3-3 for the Bears, who finished 6-11.

The former Cincinnati Bengals 2011 second-round pick made $10 million last season, which makes him one of the more pricey free agent quarterbacks. However, he would be the ultimate challenge for Mills to beat out in training camp. Based on Dalton’s acceptance of a backup role in 2020, he might be able to get talked into one again, especially if the Texans are asking the former Katy High School product to come home.

4. Mitch Trubisky

There was no way Trubisky was going to supplant Josh Allen as the starter for the Buffalo Bills in 2021.

With Mills entering his second year, perhaps he is more vulnerable to overtake in a camp battle than a guy who led his team to the AFC Championship Game the year before.

If Houston signs Trubisky, and he legitimately beats out Mills, the Texans could be in for a good season, albeit their future at quarterback may be shaky because Trubisky is ultimately a known commodity — like Ryan Tannehill.

However, if Mills beats out Trubisky, they should have a solid backup at a cheap price. The former Bears first-round pick in 2017 cost the Bills $2.5 million.

