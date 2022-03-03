4 free agent quarterbacks the Dolphins could use as a backup in 2022

The Miami Dolphins have fully thrown all of their public support behind Tua Tagovailoa as the franchise’s starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. However, that won’t stop the team from making an addition at the position this offseason.

At the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, new head coach Mike McDaniel admitted that the team is shopping for a veteran backup quarterback. In this past year alone, Tagovailoa missed five starts due to injury, so there’s a real chance that a backup quarterback in Miami sees the field.

With free agency right around the corner, it’s a good time to look at some options that might make sense to serve in a backup role for the Dolphins.

Tyrod Taylor, 31

Taylor has been in some downright unlucky scenarios in recent years. There was a medical mishap in Los Angeles that cost him the starting job with the Chargers, and last year an injury resulted in Davis Mills taking over for the remainder of the season.

The 31-year-old probably won’t be getting another starting job next year, but he could be a capable backup. In his 11-year career, he’s thrown for 10,736 yards, 59 touchdowns, and 25 interceptions. While he’s no Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, Taylor can still bring that mobility that could fit well in McDaniel’s offense.

Nick Mullens, 27

Mullens played in just one game this past season for the Browns, but prior to 2021, he spent three years with the San Francisco 49ers in Kyle Shanahan’s system. During his time backing up Jimmy Garoppolo, Mullens got 16 starts throwing for 4,714 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

Marcus Mariota, 29

Mariota has spent the last two seasons in Las Vegas backing up Derek Carr, and he’s even been used in some specific packages. Prior to his time with the Raiders, he flamed out with the Titans after five seasons, throwing for 13,207 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions.

Like Taylor, Mariota has some of the athletism that could benefit this system.

Mitchell Trubisky, 28

Despite throwing only eight passes in 2021, many believe Trubisky is going to be a hot name on the free agent market this offseason. Prior to his time in Buffalo, he spent four years starting for the Bears, throwing for 10,652 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions.

As far as legitimate backups who may be able to come in and keep the team afloat for a game or two, Trubisky fits that mold.

