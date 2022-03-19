4 free agency signings, but is Dallas missing the NFC window?

The Cowboys are finally on the board with outside free agents. Dallas signed receiver James Washington and reunited defensive end Dante Fowler with Dan Quinn to help rebuild the positions without depth from the 2021 roster.

Could the Cowboys look to sign another receiver in Julio Jones? The generational talent has been limited by injuries but a cost-efficient deal could intrigue Dallas for this coming season.

While hybrid safety Jayron Kearse’s status in Dallas is up in the air, the Cowboys re-signed linebackers Leighton Vander-Esch and Luke Gifford to return depth to the position with Quinn used to making fluid substitutions.

Randy Gregory signing with Denver is another case of the Broncos stealing a player from Dallas. The last couple times have resulted in triumph for the Cowboys, will this one end in the same result?

This is Friday’s Cowboys News and Notes.

Cowboys agree to terms with LB Leighton Vander Esch on one-year deal :: Cowboys Wire

The trend of Dallas focusing on keeping players in-house and staying out of big sweepstakes continues with bringing back Vander-Esch.

The former first-round pick has regressed in recent years but a cheap “prove it” deal offers a big opportunity for the Boise State product.

Vander Esch, Gifford signings provide Cowboys improvable depth at LB :: Cowboys Wire

While it isn’t splash deals, Gifford and Vander-Esch provide useful depth in Quinn’s defense, where he’s known for making substitutions often to keep fresh legs on the field.

5 Steps the Dallas Cowboys can still make to salvage free agency :: SportDFW

While the Cowboys finally made some moves on Friday, how can the continue to improve and salvage a free agency that hasn’t been up to par?

Reid Hanson sets lofty goals in his guide for Dallas that includes some blockbuster deals.

Every time the Broncos steal a player from Dallas, the Cowboys end up hitting the jackpot :: Blogging the Boys

The loss of Randy Gregory wasn’t ideal for the Cowboys but it follows a similar trend of the Broncos stealing a player from Dallas.

The last few times this happened led quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Micah Parsons to the Cowboys, so maybe they’ll hit the jackpot again.

Cowboys signing former Steelers 2nd rounder, WR James Washington :: Cowboys Wire

In their first outside signing of the cycle, Dallas found their new third receiver. James Washington, likely held back by an older Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburg presents another target for Prescott.

With Washington potentially filling the void after the Cooper trade, a former Cowboy predicted this move a few days early.

Fact or Fiction: The Dallas Cowboys Will Regress In 2022 :: Inside the Star

With all the speculation and criticisms about the Cowboys in free agency, what’s the outlook for the 2022 season? Rocky Garza Jr. breaks down how Dallas could regress next season and the ways the front office needs to step up instead of sticking to their roots in free agency.

Is Julio Jones a Fit for the Cowboys? :: Inside the Star

After signing Washington, could Julio Jones be another receiver the Joneses entertain in free agency? Injuries have plagued Jones, who is one of the best receivers of this generation but if he returns to health, there’s no doubt about his talent and the impact he could make if it’s on an affordable deal for Dallas.

2022 Free Agency: Cowboys add Dante Fowler to DE rotation, reuniting him with Dan Quinn :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys added reinforcement and depth to the defensive end position by signing Dante Fowler. Having experience with Dan Quinn in Atlanta, the connection was previously built and Dallas is hoping he can return to form with another 11.5 sack season like he had in 2019.

NFL draft order 2022: All 262 picks over seven rounds, plus team-by-team selections :: ESPN

With the Cowboys relatively quiet in free agency, the draft will likely be the place Dallas makes the most improvement before the 2022 season.

The full order is out, with the Cowboys having nine picks, including two from the Cooper trade.

As the arms race in the AFC spikes, the Cowboys are missing a chance to dominate a weakened NFC :: Blogging the Boys

Most of the big signings in the 2022 free agency cycle have been NFC talent heading over to the AFC. With this in mind, the Cowboys have had a unique opportunity to sign a few key pieces and take control in a conference that has grown significantly weaker in the offseason, but they haven’t capitalized yet.

