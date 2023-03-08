4 dogs fatally maul man working at California home

A man doing work on a property in southern California Tuesday was mauled to death by four massive dogs while their owner was away, officials said.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the home in Jurupa Valley around 7:30 a.m. after someone called 911 reporting hearing screaming, the Riverside County Department of Animals Services said.

The victim, who has not been named, had sustained fatal injuries after being attacked by four large-breed dogs: three Belgian Malinois and one Cane Corso.

He was reportedly at the house to do some work for the owner. According to officials, the man had worked at that location previously without incident.





A man doing work at this private home being converted into a business in Jurupa Valley, California, was mauled to death by four dogs. Google Maps

Animal Services stated that the property is a residential home that is being converted into a business.

The owner was not present during the deadly attack. When he arrived on the scene, he surrendered his four dogs “for humane euthanasia.”





Three Belgian Malinois inflicted mortal injuries on the man while their owner was away (stock photo). Getty Images/iStockphoto





A Cane Corso also took part in the mauling and was later euthanized along with the three other dogs (stock photo). Getty Images/iStockphoto

Riverside County Animal Services Director Erin Gettis called the mauling a horrific reminder for dog owners to be vigilant in keeping communities, dogs and people safe.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Gettis stated in the release.