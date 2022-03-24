4 dead, 1 injured after family falls from Swiss apartment building

Four members of a French family fell to their deaths from a building in Switzerland shortly after police tried to execute a warrant at their home Thursday morning, authorities said.

The fatal victims included a 40-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife, her twin sister and the couple’s 8-year-old daughter. The couple’s 15-year-old son was seriously injured, police said.

All five plunged from their seven-story apartment building in Montreux around 7 a.m. after police knocked at their door to make an arrest in connection with the home-schooling of a child, police said.

Swiss media reports indicated that the family jumped from the building. But a police spokesman could not confirm if the family jumped or fell.

After officers knocked on the family’s door, and received no answer, “witness called the police to report that people had fallen from the balcony of an apartment,” police said.

Police said their investigation will “determine the exact circumstances and reasons for this tragedy.”

The incident happened near the Lake Geneva resort town’s famous Casino Barriere.

