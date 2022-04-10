4 civilians blast off for the International Space Station

4 civilians blast off for the International Space Station

by

Four private citizens took off Friday on a SpaceX rocket en route to the International Space Station. The Axiom Space mission is the first flight to the station with an all-civilian crew.

Video Transcript

6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, 0, ignition. Lift off. Go Falcon. Go Dragon. Godspeed, Axiom 1.

[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE]

Copy, one alpha.

[INAUDIBLE] position down range.

Together, a new chapter begins. Godspeed, Ax-1.

Stage 1 propulsion is nominal.

T plus 38 seconds into this historic mission flying crew onboard Dragon and Falcon 9.

[INAUDIBLE] telemetry nominal. Stage 1 throttle down.

Throttling down in the preparation for max dynamic pressure.

Falcon 9 is supersonic. XQ stage 1 throttle up.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.