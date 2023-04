Several chip equipment stocks are offering attractive buying opportunities heading into earnings season, TD Cowen says.

In a report on Wednesday, analyst Krish Sankar recommended shares of



ASML



(ticker: ASML),



Applied Materials



(AMAT),



Lam Research



(LRCX), and



Teradyne



(TER). The firm reaffirmed its Outperform ratings on all four companies, with Sankar calling them “our top ideas into the print.”