According to early industry estimates this morning, Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has beat the $760.5M take of James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi spectacle Avatar to become the third highest grossing movie at the domestic box office with an estimated running total of $760.9M. This feat comes after a solid $1.6M Valentine’s Day haul for the Jon Watts-directed, Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch starring movie at 3,300 theaters. Sony has yet to make the record official this morning.

20th Century Fox



Spider-Man: No Way Home accomplishes the feat in 60 days of release at the box office, in the midst of its 9th week of release, off a pure theatrical window. It took Avatar roughly nine months of release (getting it to $749.7M per Box Office Mojo), plus an additional 2010 re-release ($10.7M) to get the movie at $760.5M.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has held the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office for six out of its nine weekends of release. That’s the second most No. 1 weekends for a movie released in the millennium after Avatar which owns seven No. 1 weekends. Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of a group of films that include the original Return of the Jedi, The Fugitive, Rain Man, Rocky IV and Terms of Endearment — all of which ranked No. 1 for six weekends during their theatrical run.

Avatar continues to remain the highest grossing movie of all-time at the global box office with $2.84 billion, ahead of Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) in second. Spider-Man: No Way Home remains the 6th highest grossing title worldwide with a running total of $1.8 billion.

Avatar 2 finally arrives in movie theaters after six years-plus of production on Dec. 16.

The top two movies at the all-time domestic box office are 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6M) and Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M) and it’s unlikely that Spidey will, natch, ever catch up to those films. Industry estimates peg that Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s final cume is around $785M. It’s one of the few MCU titles to boast an A+ CinemaScore. It took Force Awakens 20 days and Avengers: Endgame 23 days to click past the $760M threshold.

Spider-Man: No Way Home ranked fourth on Monday after Universal’s Marry Me ($3.04M), 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Death on the Nile ($2.6M) and Paramount’s Jackass Forever (est. $1.7M).

Sony is hoping for more box office momentum from Tom Holland this coming Presidents Day weekend with Uncharted, its first release post Spider-Man: No Way Home. Industry estimates have the movie pegged at a $30M-$35M 4-day opening.