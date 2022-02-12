Text size





Interpublic Group of Companies

,

Kimco Realty

,

and DuPont de Nemours were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

Others included

3M

,

T. Rowe Price

,

Yum! Brands, and

Hasbro

.

Interpublic Group of Companies (ticker: IPG), whose businesses include marketing and advertising, declared a quarterly disbursement of 29 cents a share, up 2 cents, or 7%.

The stock, which was recently yielding 3.3%, has a one-year return of about 52%, dividends included, as of the close on Feb. 10, compared with around 17% for the S



&P 500.

The company also said that it was resuming its share repurchase program.

This marks the 10th straight year in which the company has raised its common stock dividend.

Kimco Realty (KIM) said it plans to boost its quarterly payout by 2 cents a share to 19 cents, for an increase of nearly 12%.

The stock, which has a one-year return of 41%, yields 3.1%. The real estate investment trust operates open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets.

Chemicals and special materials company





DuPont de Nemours



(DD) said it will pay a quarterly dividend of 33 cents a share, a 10% increase from 30 cents.

The stock, whose one-year return is 16%, yields 1.6%.

3M (MMM) plans to boost its quarterly disbursement by a penny to $1.49 a share. The company’s stock yields 3.7%, and it has a one-year return of minus 9%.

3M is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, whose members have paid out a higher dividend for at least 25 straight years. The company said that 2022 marks the 64th straight year of dividend increases.

Toy maker Hasbro (HAS) declared a quarterly payout of 70 cents a share, up 2 cents, or 3%. The stock has a one-year return of 6%. It yields 3%.

Money manager T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) plans to hike its quarterly dividend to $1.20 a share. That’s an 11% boost from $1.08 a share. The stock, which yields 3.3%, has a one-year return of about minus 6%.

T. Rowe Price is also a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index. The company said that this will mark the 36th straight year it will have increased its regular dividend.





Masco



(MAS) plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 28 cents a share from 23.5 cents, an increase of 19%. The company makes home-improvement and building products. The stock, which yields 1.9%, has a one-year return of about 7%.

Yum! Brands (YUM) declared a quarterly dividend of 57 cents a share, up 14% from 50 cents. The restaurant company’s stock has a one-year return of about 20%, and it yields 1.8%.

Semiconductor company





Monolithic Power Systems



(MPWR) said it plans to boost its quarterly disbursement by 25% to 75 cents a share from 60 cents.

The stock, which has a one-year return of about 10%, yields 0.5%.

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at [email protected]