3M Stock Surges After Q2 Earnings Beat, Healthcare Spin-Off Plans

3M Stock Surges After Q2 Earnings Beat, Healthcare Spin-Off Plans

by

Updated at 8:09 am EST

3M Co.  (MMM) – Get 3M Company Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its full-year profit forecast and unveiling plans to spin-off its healthcare business.  

3M said adjusted profits for the three months ending in June were pegged at $2.48 per share, down 4.3% from the same period last year and 6 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, 3M said, fell just under 3% to $8.7 billion, topping analysts’ forecasts of an $8.58 billion tally.