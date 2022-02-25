3M stock sinks toward longest losing streak in 10 years

Shares of N95 face-mask maker 3M Co.

dropped 2.6% in afternoon trading Thursday, to put them on track to suffer the longest losing streak in a decade. The consumer, industrial and health care products company’s stock has tumbled 14.0% during its current 10-day losing streak, which would be the longest since the 13-day stretch that ended May 18, 2012, according to data provided by Dow Jones Market Data. The stock has plummeted 18.6% over the past month to make it the worst performer among Dow Jones Industrial Average

components over that period. It is headed toward the lowest close since May 15, 2020. The extended selloff comes more than a week after 3M’s investor meeting, after which Morgan Stanley turned bearish on the stock. Among some technical factoids, the stock is trading 24.0% below its 200-day moving average (DMA), which many on Wall Street view as a long-term trend tracker. That makes the stock the deepest below its 200-DMA of all the Dow components. Also, the stock has now retraced 74.5% of the rally off the then-seven-year closing low of $117.87 on March 23, 2020 to the then-two-year high of $207.33 reached May 10, 2021.