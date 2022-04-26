3M Posts Mixed Q1 Earnings, Trims Outlook as Mask Market Slumps

3M Co.  (MMM) – Get 3M Company Report posted a mixed set of first quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its full-year profit forecast, as a slump in Covid mask demand, as well as litigation costs linked to a settlement in Belgium clipped the industrial group’s bottom line. 

3M said adjusted profits for the three months ending in March were pegged at $2.31 per share, down 16.6% from the same period last year and largely in-line with the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, 3M said, rose just under 1% to $8.8 billion, just shy of analysts’ forecasts of an $8.85 billion tally.

