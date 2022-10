A federal appeals court granted 3M Co. ’s request to review a bankruptcy judge’s refusal to stop mass injury lawsuits from proceeding against the conglomerate following the chapter 11 filing of its earplug manufacturing unit, Aearo Technologies LLC.

The Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on Wednesday granted Aearo’s petition requesting a direct review of the bankruptcy-court ruling, bypassing a federal-district court and putting the appeal on a faster track to resolution.