350,000 Somali children at risk of death from climate change-linked drought

Noam Chomsky, 93, issues warning: ‘We’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history’

With the ongoing climate crisis and the looming possibility of nuclear war, Noam Chomsky, 93, often hailed as one of the world’s most important intellectuals alive, warns that “we’re approaching the most dangerous point in human history.” In a recent interview with The New Statesman, he recalled feeling terrified while “listening to Hitler’s speeches on the radio” at the age of 6 and writing about the 1939 fall of Barcelona at the age of 10. It is now, however, that Chomsky says we are “facing the prospect of destruction” of human life on Earth.