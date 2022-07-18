35 million under heat alerts as dangerous temps scorch the central US

Dangerous heat will continue to impact much of the central and southwestern United States on Monday with nearly 35 million Americans under heat alerts.

Above average and record-breaking temperatures are also expected across much of the central U.S. as well as parts of the Southwest.

Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Warnings and Excessive Heat Watches have been issued from the Northern Tier to South Texas as those triple-digit temperatures continue to bake the dry landscape.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect across much of Central and North Texas, including Dallas and San Angelo.

Those warnings extend north and include most of Oklahoma, where heat index values higher than 110 degrees are expected.

“The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, said in a briefing.

Mitchell Clearman takes a photo of a sign at El Arroyo restaurant in Austin, Texas, on a hot afternoon, Thursday, June 23, 2022. AP

Triple-digit temperatures are expected across much of Texas, with many cities experiencing a high temperature well above 100 degrees.

Dallas is likely to hit 107 on Monday afternoon, with Austin to the south seeing a high temperature of about 104 degrees.

Both Midland and Amarillo are expected to be slightly below 105 degrees later in the afternoon.

Construction workers work on the road during a heat advisory due to scorching weather in Dallas, Texas, U.S. July 12, 2022. Reuters

Farther north, Oklahoma City will see a high temperature of 102 degrees, and Rolla, Kansas will top out around 103.

“We’re going to see widespread 100-degree or more temperatures,” FOX Weather digital meteorologist Katie Garner said. “This is a huge, huge deal. So, Dallas your average is 96 (degrees) and you’re well above that. I don’t see one temperature for you that’s not in the triple-digits in the coming days.”

When you factor in the humidity that is making the central and southwestern United States feel soupy, it will make it seem even hotter.

Sheri Clark gets help to carry water, gatorade and chips meant to be distributed amongst people living in tents under the I-37 overpass, amid excessive heat warning in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. July 11, 2022. Reuters

The heat index, or “feels-like” temperature, is how hot or cold the air feels to our bodies when factoring in variables, such as humidity, wind speed and even the amount of sunshine.

On Monday, triple-digit heat index temperatures are expected across the Lone Star State, as well as to the east along the Gulf Coast and into the Mississippi Valley.

Dallas will feel like it’s about 108 degrees, and Shreveport, Louisiana, will feel even hotter with a heat index temperature of 109 degrees.

Temps will be dangerously high in various places in the US. Fox Weather

Even with how hot it has been over the past several days, it has been much hotter.

In fact, several record-high temperatures are in danger of falling from the West Coast to the Plains and Gulf Coast.

Most of the records, however, are likely to fall across Texas, the southern Plains and Mississippi Valley.

The best time to go outdoors during a hot summer day is in the early morning or late in the evening, when temperatures tend to be cooler than during the afternoon.

Daniel Bosquez carries a plastic pool to his friend’s apartment, as San Antonio is under an excessive heat warning, in San Antonio, Texas, U.S. July 11, 2022. Reuters

If you need to go outdoors during the heat of the day, experts advise you to wear loose, light-colored clothing and drink plenty of fluids.

