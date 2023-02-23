34th Annual Producers Guild Awards Sets Presenter Lineup – The Hamden Journal

The Producers Guild of America has revealed the presenters lineup for the 34th annual PGA Awards, to be held on Saturday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Notable Hollywood leaders will take the stage to present throughout the evening to spotlight this year’s top producing talent. They include Angela Bassett, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Austin Butler, Billy Eichner, Bob Odenkirk, Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett, Danielle Deadwyler, Dave Burd, Diego Luna, Eugenio Derbez, Hannah Einbinder, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jay Ellis, Kate Hudson, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Condon, Leslie Odom, Jr., Michelle Williams, Michelle Yeoh, Mo Amer, Monica Barbaro, Nicole Byer, Paul Dano, Robert Rodriguez, Ron Howard, Sacha Baron Cohen, Sandra Oh, Sherry Lansing, and Stephanie Hsu.

The PGA Awards celebrate the producers behind the best films, television series, and new media projects of the year. Widely known as a reliable bellwether for the Best Picture category at the Oscars, the PGA has nominated Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: Knives Out Mystery, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale for its Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures Award.

The evening will also recognize previously announced honorees Tom Cruise (David O. Selznick Award), Mindy Kaling (Norman Lear Award), Warner Bros. Pictures Group CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy (Milestone Award) and Till (Stanley Kramer Award) for their achievements and contributions to the industry.

The 2023 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Mike Farah, CEO at Funny Or Die, and Joe Farrell, CCO at Funny Or Die.

The 2023 Producers Guild of America Awards is produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America. Branden Chapman is executive producer, Carleen Cappelletti is co-executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is director.

The PGA Awards team includes Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global) managing sponsorship, and the PGA’s PR agency of record, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis for PR.