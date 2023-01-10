3,000-year-old wishing well uncovered in Germany. Take a look at the items left inside

Close your eyes. Make a wish. Toss a coin into the water.

Whether it’s Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain or a water feature at the nearby mall, wish-filled waterworks are common — but perhaps not a new phenomenon.

Archaeologists in Germering unearthed a 3,000-year-old wooden wishing well, the Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection said in a Dec. 20 news release. Unlike today’s coin-filled fountains, this well was filled with over 100 well-preserved artifacts.

At the bottom of the 16-foot well, archaeologists found a variety of items that appeared intentionally placed. Considering the depth of the well, the artifacts may have been ritual offerings or religious sacrifices made during a long drought, archaeologist Marcus Guckenbiehl said in the release.

Over 70 finely crafted clay vessels were unearthed from the well, with photos showing the decorated cups, pots and bowls. Experts noted these ceramics were not everyday items.

Pottery vessels found at the bottom of the well.

The excavation also revealed 26 bronze robe pins at the bottom of the well.

Bronze needles or robe pins found at the bottom of the well.

A bracelet, two metal spirals, and four amber beads were all recovered from the well, too.

Amber beads found in the well.

Additionally, archaeologists found a mounted animal tooth and a wooden scoop inside the well. The number and quality of items indicated the artifacts did not fall into the well accidentally, experts said.

A mounted animal tooth found in the well.

A partially-intact wooden scoop found in the well.

The wishing well is one of over 70 found at the excavation area – but the only well found with relics inside. The findings are extremely rare, archaeologist Jochen Haberstroh said in the release.

Archaeologists are excavating the site before the construction of a letter distribution center. The wishing well and its trove of artifacts will be studied further to gain more insight into the daily life of settlers 3,000 years ago.

A view of the well as construction takes place nearby.

Germering is about 10 miles west of Munich in the southern region of Bavaria.

Google Translate was used to translate the news release from The Bavarian State Office for Monument Protection.

