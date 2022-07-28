30-woman pile-up at Tour de France Femmes brings race to a halt

Watch: Mass pile-up overshadows stage five at Tour de France Femmes before Lorena Wiebes sprints to victory – EUROSPORT / GCN+

A shocking crash involving multiple riders has marred stage five of the Tour de France Femmes, with one rider needing to have their leg untangled from her own wheel.

The race was brought to an abrupt halt amid chaotic scenes as riders and carbon bikes piled up in the middle of the road on the Tour’s 175.6 kilometre marathon stage from Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Dié-Des-Vosges in eastern France.

Up to 30 riders were involved in the horrific pile-up when one came down in the middle of the bunch with 45km remaining.

Most riders emerged from the incident with bloodied arms and legs, although one unidentified rider from EF Education-Tibco-SVB had to have their leg physically removed from the spokes of their wheel.

Norwegian Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) received immediate medical attention by the roadside and was seen clutching her left shoulder before being taken to hospital in a neck brace as a precautionary measure.

Marta Lach (Ceratizit–WNT) was among the several riders who escaped from the incident nursing bumps and bruises, with footage zooming in on a nasty graze on her left arm and torn kit.

As the peloton dusted itself down, Italian rider Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ), who was one of the victims of the huge pile-up, could be seen riding away with a bloodied elbow and mascara streaking down her face.

The stage was won by Lorena Wiebes (DSM), the 23-year-old Dutchwoman who took the first leader’s jersey of the race after winning in Paris on Sunday. Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) leads the race before it heads towards the border with Switzerland ahead of the big mountain stages that await at the end of the Tour.