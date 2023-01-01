3 Ways You're (Probably) Getting the Stock Market Wrong

Most stock market coverage focuses on what’s happening in the moment. Why did shares in this company go up (or down) by a few percentage points? What will some piece of news mean for this company or that company?

A lot of people make money trading based on technical reasons or following other short-term strategies, but a lot more people lose money by trying to find a short-term edge. Usually, when a stock moves by a few percentage points, the reason is that an analyst or someone on television said something about the company.