3 Ways to Take Advantage of Today’s High Cash Yields

Cash has been a refuge during this volatile year when stocks, bonds, and cryptocurrencies have cratered—especially since savers can now earn some of the highest yields in more than a decade.

Interest rates on many high-yield savings accounts have risen above 3%, and yields on one-year certificates of deposit are 1.24% on average, the highest since May, 2009, according to Bankrate.com’s national survey of large lenders. With a possible recession looming for 2023, now is a good time to make sure you’re getting the most from your cash.