3 Top S&P 500 Stock Market Gainers Today: Medicals Lead As This Sector Reverses Hard

Edwards Lifesciences (EW), Illumina (ILMN) and Newmont Mining (NEM) were the top three S&P 500 index gainers on the stock market today. J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT), Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL), Norfolk Southern (NSC) were the S&P 500’s biggest losers on Friday.







EW stock rose 4.5% to 123.07, racing up the right side of its right base. The maker of transcatheter aortic valve replacements is benefiting from the waning pandemic, boosting demand for elective medical procedures.

NEM stock jumped 4.2% to 82.78, hitting a new high. Gold stocks had a strong session even as gold futures retreated slightly.

ILMN stock climbed 4.15% to 363.90. The maker of genomics testing machines rebounded strongly from its 50-day line this week, but is well below its 200-day line and 52-week highs.

S&P 500 Losers

JBHT stock dived 9.6% to 181.51, definitively marking a failed breakout from earlier in the month. J.B. Hunt stock crashed below its 50-day line and closing below its 200-day line for the first time in nearly two years. Trucking firms and rail operators plunged amid some industry concerns that freight demand is weakening.

NSC stock declined 6.8% to 265.90, tumbling below its 50-day and 200-day line. On Thursday, Norfolk Southern shares briefly cleared a buy point before reversing lower.

ODFL stock lost 6.8% to 278.50, hitting a seven-month closing low for the less-than-truckload firm.

