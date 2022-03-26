3 Top S&P 500 Stock Market Gainers Today: Energy Strong As Moderna, Etsy Skid

Coterra Energy (CTRA), Lumen Technologies (LUMN) and Kinder Morgan (KMI) were the top three S&P 500 index gainers on the stock market today. Moderna (MRNA), Epam Systems (EPAM) and Etsy (ETSY) were the S&P 500’s biggest losers on Friday.







CTRA stock jumped 7% to 28.91, clearing a short consolidation to a new high. Coterra, forged in late 2021 as Cabot Oil & Gas merged with Cimarex Energy, is a natural gas producer in the Marcellus Shale.

LUMN stock gained 4.7% to 11.40, well off highs. Lumen Technologies is a telecom that offers, network services, cloud security and other communications-related services.

KMI stock advanced 4.2% to 19.07, hitting a nine-month closing high. Kinder Morgan stock is near a 19.39 buy point. KMI is a petroleum and natural gas pipeline play.

S&P 500 Losers

Moderna stock tumbled 7.7% to 165.92. The coronavirus vaccine popped earlier in the week, amid rising Covid cases in Europe and China, but MRNA stock ultimately fell solidly for the week.

EPAM stock fell 7.4% to 266.75. Epam Systems, an IT outsourcing firm, had a lot of staff in Ukraine and Belarus before the awr.

Etsy stock skidded 6.1% to 132.32. The arts and crafts site has been struggling for months amid slowing growth for the company and other e-commerce plays.

