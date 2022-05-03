3 things to know about Cowboys’ injury gamble, LB Damone Clark

Dallas has dealt with serious inconsistency from their linebacker corps for the past few years but look to be moving in a new direction. After drafting North Dakota State and LSU standout Jabril Cox in 2021, they went and grabbed his teammate Damone Clark in this past weekend’s draft haul.

The Cowboys selected Clark with pick No. 176, a long way from where he was projected coming out of college. During the medical checks at the scouting combine in March, it was revealed the young prospect had a herniated disc which required surgery. The original projection is that Clark would miss the entire 2022 season, but according to the always-optimistic front office, they are expecting Clark to hit the field sometime before the season is over.

If he can return to full health in 2022, he’ll combine with Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Cox and Luke Gifford create a room with versatility, athleticism and potential. What plans DC Dan Quinn has for Clark have yet to be uncovered but in the mean time, here a few things to know about Tiger turned Cowboy.

Early Years and Recruitment

Damone Clark was born on June 28, 2000 to parents Katice and Damon in New Orleans but moved to the capital of Louisiana, Baton Rouge, after Hurricane Katrina.

Clark attended two prep schools, one of which was under former LSU QB Marcus Randall, ultimately follow his coaches footsteps. The 4-star recruit received offers from dozens of high-level schools including Texas, Miami, Alabama, Florida and Texas A&M among others, but chose to stay close to home.

College Career

Clark did not get any starts in his freshman season but was a core special teamer for the Tigers. He’d get a few more opportunities as a sophomore starting three games as an outside linebacker, grabbing 50 tackles and a handful of splash plays in the backfield over the course of the 15-game season.

His junior year script was extremely similar, only starting half the games but still putting up solid numbers in minimal on-field chances. One notable change was the switch to jersey No. 18, an honor given to a true leader in the Tigers locker room based on an abundance of high character.

Story continues

His senior campaign in 2021 was where he’d make a name for himself as he led the SEC and ranked second in the nation for both tackles and tackles per game, totaling 135 and 11.2 respectively.

He consistently made plays behind the line of scrimmage as well, totaling 15.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks, close to doubling every career statistical totals in just one season.

Play Style and Fit

At 6-foot-2 and 239 pounds, Clark possesses a nice blend of size and athleticism. He’s a long, compactly built linebacker who brings a physical demeanor to the field. He excels as a run stopper as he showed a lot of progress diagnosing plays and in open-field tackling.

Clark is not the most savvy pass defender in this class but his athleticism and play recognition definitely help him out more often than not. One extremely important thing to note with Clark is he will likely miss some time this upcoming season as he underwent spinal fusion surgery to repair a herniated disk in March. The timetable is unknown at this moment but it may be smart for him to take a bit of a redshirt year to recover fully and learn from those on roster.

Speaking of the roster, Clark fits in well with a lot of question marks that he will help figure out. Parsons will see time as both a pass rusher and prototypical linebacker but who lines up next to, and in replace of, him is an unknown quantity. Vander Esch’s bounced back in 2021 after two down seasons, but only re-signed for a cheap, one- year prove-it deal. Outside these two are Jabril, an exciting pass defender with good size and athleticism coming off an injury, and Gifford, a special teams quantity.

Clark has enough versatility to play all the linebacker positions but given his leadership and IQ qualities he will likely see time manning the middle at the Mike or off ball at the Will as well as time on special teams. This play time, though, will likely take a while to see given the injury so Clark is one for the future rather than the present.

1

1

1

1