3 things the loss of Kevin Colbert could mean for the Steelers

It is being reported that longtime Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert plans to step down after the 2022 NFL draft. Colbert has been the team’s general manager since 2010 but has been in charge of football operations since 2000. Here are three big things this loss could mean for the Steelers.

A bigger loss than Ben Roethlisberger

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Steelers are already prepping to lose the greatest quarterback in franchise history and now they will be forced to replace the best personnel guy the team has ever had. For as far back as Roethlisberger’s retirement will set this franchise, Colbert leaving could do just as much damage.

Step down isn’t retire

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

The wording on what is happening with Colbert indicates he plans to continue to work in the league, just not in Pittsburgh. As a fan it is always disappointing when a guy who has done so much for a team leaves but if Colbert pops up in Carolina or somewhere like that next season, it will sting a little more.

One last draft

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

As important as the 2022 NFL draft is going to be for the future of the franchise, knowing it is going to be the sendoff for Colbert makes it even more significant. Colbert has a chance to cement his legacy with this franchise if he can find a way to parlay the few picks the Steleers have into a foundation for the future after he is gone.

