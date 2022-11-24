3 things investors should be thankful for

This has been a long, trying year for investors.

A few lowlights:

Nevertheless, there are in fact a few reasons for investors to be thankful this holiday season.

Here are three things that stand out to us:

One: What recession?

It seems like economists have been calling for a recession all year.

But a technical recession hasn’t happened. On the contrary, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve GDP, the economy is slated to grow a robust 4.3% in the fourth quarter.

Nobody wants recessions! So be thankful we aren’t in one.

Two: The tech rout, which is actually a good thing

This may seem counterintuitive, but be thankful that the FAANG [Facebook/Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google] complex has lost billions of dollars in market value this year as the Federal Reserve has moved to hike interest rates.

Why? Two reasons.

First, it taught investors a valuable lesson: Even mighty tech companies don’t have stock prices that go up in a straight line forever.

Second, the ground is arguably set for big rallies in these stocks over the next decade now that valuations have been flushed and cost structures reset.

Three: Cheaper stuff is on the horizon

Be thankful that inflation has started to roll over.

The latest CPI Index showed that inflation grew 7.7% over the past twelve months, the smallest 12-month increase since the period ending Jan. 2022.

The CPI Index is expected to slow further in 2023, according to economist estimates.

—

As for Yahoo Finance, we are thankful to you as a reader and user. Happy Thanksgiving!

