3 takeaways from the Broncos 17-7 win versus the Cowboys

The Denver Broncos kicked off preseason with a 17-7 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday evening. Although starters on both teams sat, the Broncos showed the potential depth they will have on both sides of the ball while showcasing the new schematics installed this offseason. Here are three takeaways from the win.

Josh Johnson, despite age, could be QB2

Josh Johnson is the ripe age of 36, but he didn’t look it Saturday night. In the win against the Cowboys, Johnson completed 16-of-23 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson appeared to have command of new head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense. Brett Rypien, meanwhile, finished his night going completing eight passes on 18 attempts, throwing for 113 yards.

While the battle for QB2 is far from over, as practices are still on-going and there are two more preseason games left, Johnson left a strong impression with his play. With more experience, Johnson may have the upper hand.

The defense showed great promise

Outside of a late-game score by the Cowboys, the Broncos defensive effort yielded an overall impressive performance, allowing only seven points on the evening. The numbers don’t tell the whole story: out of the 316 yards the defense allowed, 141 yards were on the ground. But for the rest of the yards — 175 yards allowed through air — would have been a solid outing if this game was played in September. The Broncos also produced one interception, and got behind the line of scrimmage on runs with six tackles for losses.

New Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s decision to keep the Vic Fangio terminology in place may be part of the reason for the strong performance. Evero is a pupil of the Fangio system, which will give Denver a strong chance to produce similar, and even better performances.

The Broncos will have solid depth

With the starters on both sides sitting, this was a time in which coaches could see what they were working with, letting backups and players fighting for spots on the roster to play mostly during the first preseason game. For the Broncos, both sides of the ball highlighted potential depth that would be of a great benefit for the team in the future.

On the offensive side of the ball, Johnson showed that he could be the veteran presence needed for the backup quarterback job. Wide receivers Jalen Virgil, Brandon Johnson, Kendall Hinton and Seth Williams combined for 14 catches, 229 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, 24 players tallied either a solo or assisted tackle. Jamar Johnson led the defense with seven tackles, while P. J Locke registered the games only interception and turnover.

The Broncos backups got it done. Hopefully, as the starters ramp up their workload as the season approaches, the Broncos can end the preseason on a high note with two more encouraging performances.

