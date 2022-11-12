3 Takeaways From Michigan Football’s Dominant Win Over Nebraska

Michigan football had no style changes in its 34-3 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Jim Harbaugh‘s Wolverines ran the ball 27 more times than they passed it when the starters played.

It was like any other Harbaugh-led victory — the Wolverines slowed the game down by dominating possession (35 minutes to 24) & playing shut-down defense on the opposite side (146 yards allowed).

Still, the win wasn’t perfect, and many questions surrounding the passing attack remain unanswered.

Here are three takeaways from Michigan’s 10th consecutive victory.