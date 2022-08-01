3 shot during youth football game in Oakland, California

Three people — including a young child — were shot during a youth football game at a high school in California on Sunday.

A 6-year-old girl, a 30-year-old man, and a 52-year-old woman were all struck by gunfire when shots rang out in the stands of a football field at Oakland Technical High School just before 1:20 p.m., the East Bay Times reported, citing police.

The victims were among several hundred people watching a football game between a Fresno area team and an Oakland team in the 10-year-old youth league when the bullets flew.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the 30-year-old man to an area hospital for two gunshot wounds to his feet and lower torso, according to the local outlet.

The 6-year-old girl, whose family ran her to a nearby home to call an ambulance, was also shot and rushed to a hospital in stable condition, police later learned.

A few hours later, around 3 p.m., the 52-year-woman who suffered a gunshot wound to her leg during the same shooting, walked into a third hospital, police told the East Bay Times.

A 6-year-old girl, a 30-year-old man, and a 52-year-old woman were all struck by gunfire. Google Earth

A coach of one of the teams decried the violence.

“It’s just sad that I heard these kids running and screaming, and you know when you see these kids’ faces and how they react to things like that it makes it even worse,” Quintrell Dotson, Oakland Dynamites Pop Warner coach, told ABC 30.

“Kids don’t deserve to be seeing and witnessing things like this, kids don’t need to be around like this once you come to these events, whatever on the outside nature shouldn’t even be going on here so it just hurts that this happened today.”

The suspect remains at large.