3 shot dead at Circle K in Yakima, Washington; suspect at large

At least three people were killed in what police have called a “random shooting” that took place early Tuesday morning at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington.

The gunman, who police believe to be 21-year-old Jarid Haddock, is still at large.

“It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties,” Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said in a video shared on the department’s Facebook page. “The male just walked in and started shooting.”

Murray said police received calls around 3:30 a.m. of a man shooting people at a Circle K store.

Upon arrival, officers discovered three people shot dead inside.

Police believe there may be a fourth victim because after the gunman opened fire at the Circle K, he crossed the street and went to an Ampm convenience store and shot at a fourth person sitting inside a car.

Surveillance footage showed the person move to the passenger side of the vehicle as the gunman stole the car and fled the scene. It’s unclear whether the fourth victim was shot, and if they were, whether it was fatal.





The suspect drove away from the scene in a gray or silver Chrysler sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200, Murray said. Police do not have the license plate for the vehicle.

Police later updated the Facebook post to identify the “presumed homicide suspect” as Haddock.

“If seen, call 911 immediately, do not approach. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. YPD and local agencias are following up on leads,” the department said.





Several roads in the area are closed in relation to the shooting, and all East Valley school districts are on secure-and-teach, officials said.