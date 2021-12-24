The Indianapolis Colts (8-6) and Arizona Cardinals (10-4) released their final injury report of the week on Thursday with designations ahead of the Week 16 matchup at State Farm Stadium.

The Colts had two players ruled out with a trio sitting on the reserve/COVID-19 list while the Cardinals ruled out one player with three others listed as questionable. They, too, have some COVID-19 issues.

Here’s a quick look at the players with injury designations in Week 16:

OUT | Colts C Ryan Kelly | Personal

OUT | Colts S Andrew Sendejo | Concussion

Colts’ COVID list

Though unlikely to play, these Colts are on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a chance to play if they are vaccinated and test negative before the game on Saturday night.

CB Rock Ya-Sin

DE Kemoko Turay

RG Mark Glowinski

OUT | Cardinals DL Jordan Phillips | Knee

Questionable | Cardinals RB James Conner | Heel

Questionable | Cardinals WR Rondale Moore | Ankle

Questionable | Cardinals OL Max Garcia | Knee

Cardinals’ COVID list

C Rodney Hudson

P Andy Lee

