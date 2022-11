Retail stocks—and earnings—are showing signs of life. But even though it is retail’s busiest season, this isn’t a great time to buy.

Shares in retail companies, as measured by the



VanEck Retail exchange-traded fund



(ticker: RTH), have gained 15% since late May, their lowest point of the year. The ETF has beaten the



S&P 500



by 12 percentage points over that period.