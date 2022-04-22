3 people shot, residents urged to shelter in place in DC

Two men and a girl were shot in a leafy section of Washington, DC, Friday, sparking school lockdowns and leading local police to urge residents to shelter in place.

The shots rang out before 4 p.m. on Van Ness Street near Connecticut Avenue in the Northwest section of the city, the DC Police Department said on Twitter.

Two men and a “juvenile female” were injured in the shooting, the police department added on Twitter.

Washington DC Metropolitan Police and US Secret Service take an individual into custody. JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto

People are escorted to safety following the shooting in DC. JIM LO SCALZO/EPA

An FBI tactical team deploys from an armored vehicle at the scene of a shooting near Edmund Burke Middle School. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

“Residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area should shelter in place,” the department wrote in another tweet, referring to neighborhoods surrounding the shooting site.

The University of the District of Columbia, which has a campus in the neighborhood, was locked down amid the shooting, NBC Washington reported. DC Police were seen escorting a man in handcuffs from the scene at about 4:30 p.m.

Police respond near the scene of a shooting in Washington, DC. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Police evacuate people near the scene of the DC shooting. Jacquelyn Martin/AP