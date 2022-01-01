3 people missing and nearly 1,000 homes destroyed in Colorado wildfire

Access Hollywood

Sandra Bullock Is Toasting Betty White With Vodka & Lemon And A Hot Dog On The Side

Sandra Bullock is saying goodbye to her longtime friend, Betty White. Betty, who died Friday at age 99, of natural causes at home, was beloved by many in the Hollywood community but had a definite close friendship with Sandra, who was her co-star in the 2009 comedy “The Proposal.” “I don’t drink vodka … but I will tonight, on ice, with a slice of lemon with a hot dog on the other side and just be okay being sad,” Sandra told PEOPLE.