3-month-old Brandon Cuellar kidnapped from California home

Police in California are desperately searching for a 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped by a stranger from his family’s San Jose apartment while his grandmother was unloading groceries.

The kidnapper walked into the home in the 1000 block of Elm Street at around 1 p.m. Monday and left with the infant, Brandon Cuellar, who was dressed in a long-sleeved onesie decorated with dinosaurs, San Jose Police said.

Police released surveillance footage that shows the male suspect walking down the sidewalk holding a black baby carrier with a white trim covered by a white blanket.

“The family does not recognize this suspect,” police said in a tweet.

Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said baby Brandon was being cared for by his grandmother while his mother was at work, ABC7 reported. The boy’s father is currently in prison.

The grandmother had just returned with her grandson from a shopping trip and was taking groceries out of her car while the baby was inside a bedroom upstairs. Cops said the infant was left alone for no more than a couple of minutes.

“In that short amount of time, someone entered the apartment…and left with the baby,” Camarillo told reporters during a press briefing on Monday.

The grandmother did not see the man enter the apartment and leave with the baby, according to cops.

FBI agents spent the night going door-to-door in the area and interviewing potential witnesses.

Police have not issued an Amber Alert for Brandon because investigators do not have a vehicle description.

The kidnapping suspect was described as a man wearing black pants, a dark-blue shirt, grey shoes with a white trim, a grey baseball hat and a black face mask.

“Today someone is walking around with a 3-month-old baby that they did not have yesterday,” Camarillo said. “If you have this baby, please give that baby back to it’s mother. We can deal with consequences after.”

The sergeant added that both Brandon’s mother and his grandmother are having a “very, very bad time” not knowing where he is.