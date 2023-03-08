3 Los Angeles police officers shot, suspect barricaded

Three police officers were shot and wounded while responding to a call in east Los Angeles Wednesday, police said.

Bullets flew near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway when the three cops were struck.

The LAPD said the officers were rushed to an area hospital but did not release information on their injuries or conditions.





Three LAPD officers were shot on Wednesday while responding to a call in east Los Angeles. KNBC/KVEA





The shooting happened near the intersection of Mission Road and North Broadway in east Los Angeles on Wednesday. KNBC/KVEA

Two of the wounded cops were patrol officers and the third was a K9 unit officer, KTLA reported.

The gunman reportedly fled the scene and is barricaded somewhere nearby, according to the local outlet.

This is a developing story.