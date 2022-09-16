3 killed after Jeep falls off Colorado cliff during tour

Three people were killed during an off-roading tour of Colorado’s San Juan Mountains when their Jeep plunged over a cliff on Monday, a report said.

Arizona tourists Diana Robles, 28; Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60; and hired driver Don Fehd, 72, were all killed when their 2022 Jeep Gladiator drifted off the edge of Ouray County Road 361 and landed hundreds of feet below, according to The Montrose Daily Press.

The vehicle first fell 100 feet to the bottom of a cliff, according to police and the outlet. It then rolled about 140 feet down a rocky embankment, ejecting Fehd, officials said. The bodies of the two sightseers were found in the car, which rested on its roof near the bank of a creek, police said.

Before the crash, Robles, a Yuma nurse, had reportedly just snapped a picture of the iconic Imogene Pass, a “thrilling” trail that is the second highest drivable pass in Colorado, according to AllTrails.

Figueroa-Perez, Robles’ aunt, also worked as a nurse, according to a Facebook post from a relative of the victims.

Diana Robles, 28, was killed when the Jeep tumbled down the embankment. Diana Figueroa/Facebook

Her aunt Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, also perished in the accident. Diana Figueroa/Facebook

A narrow dirt road leads up to Imogene Pass, which has an elevation of 13,114 feet. Getty Images

“We know they are in the merciful hands of our Lord as they themselves being nurses had healing hands in every life they touched,” Diana Figueroa wrote.

Fehd worked at Colorado West Jeep Rentals and Tours, where he was known for his “quirky, genuine way” with his passengers, according to The Ouray County Plaindealer.

Monday’s accident marked the second deadly crash in the area in just a week. On Sept. 5, an Arizona man was killed and his wife was injured when their ATV rolled hundreds of feet near Imogene Pass, the Daily Press reported.