3 Keys to Giants win over Cowboys on Monday Night Football

1. MANAGE MICAH

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is one of the NFL’s most disruptive defensive players. The Giants won the Week 2 turnover battle with the Carolina Panthers, 2-0 and only won the game by three points. Parsons may force Daniel Jones into some mistakes, but the Giants O-line can’t let him wreck the game.

2. LIMIT THE BIG PLAY

Don Martindale’s defense has allowed only two offensive plays of 30 or more yards in two games. They must continue limiting the big play against Cooper Rush’s Cowboys offense featuring receivers Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb and running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Punt returner KaVontae Turpin is a threat, too.

3. GO TO KENNY

Saquon Barkley is the Giants’ top offensive weapon, but they need a second go-to guy. Head coach Brian Daboll needs to let veteran receiver Kenny Golladay out of the doghouse and into Monday’s plans to reach the end zone frequently and improve to 3-0. Daboll’s offense has only four TDs in two games.