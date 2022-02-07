3 inmates escape Tennessee jail via air vent

Three inmates — including a man accused of fatally stabbing his wife — escaped from a Tennessee jail through an air vent, authorities said.

The inmates — Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown and Timothy Allen Sarver — busted out of the Sullivan County Jail early Friday, deputies said.

The inmates escaped through an HVAC vent on the ceiling of their cell that led them to the roof, Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt told news station WCYB.

The escaped trio may now be some 100 miles away in southwestern Virginia, near Pulaski, deputies said.

They may be traveling in a white, 2001 Chevrolet Silverado truck with a standard cab and short bed. The vehicle may be registered in Tennessee with a tag of 830GSD, according to authorities.

A reward of $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of each suspect. A message seeking comment from a sheriff’s spokesman was not immediately returned Monday.

The escape last week prompted lockdowns at a nearby library and school district. Sullivan County Schools also had additional cops on hand when classes let out later Friday afternoon, according to the station.

Timothy Allen Sarver had been previously charged with auto theft and identity theft. Facebook/Sullivan County, TN Sheriff’s Office Johnny Shane Brown was in custody on charges including domestic assault and aggravated stalking. Facebook/Sullivan County, TN Sheriff’s Office

Carr, 38, was jailed on charges of second-degree murder, vandalism and tampering with evidence. He allegedly stabbed his wife to death in November 2019, the Kingport Times-News reported.

The body of Jennifer D. Carr, 39, was discovered in the couple’s mobile home in Kingsport. A grand jury in Tennessee indicted Carr in her death in April 2020, the newspaper reported.

Brown, 50, was in custody on charges including domestic assault and aggravated stalking. He was set to appear in court Friday morning, according to court records cited by the Times-News.

Sarver, 45, had been previously charged with auto theft and identity theft, police said. He has ties to the Virginia town of Pulaski and Pulaski County, WDBJ reported.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshals Service are assisting in the effort to track down the escaped inmates, who should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call (800) TBI-FIND.