3 girls entered a foam business in Florida, then ‘created their own disaster,’ cops say

What a mess.

Three Florida teens are in serious trouble after sheriff’s deputies say they caused hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damages to a business in Ormond Beach, Florida.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the three girls, ages 12 to 13, were arrested Thursday after authorities say the trio “created their own disaster” at Imperial Foam & Insulation.

The VCSO says the juveniles slashed bags of raw polystyrene material, used for insulation and packaging; spray-painted X-rated graffiti on foam blocks; and crashed forklifts into property. The cost of the damages is upward of $350,000, says the agency.

Pictures of the widespread destruction were posted but were not shared by the Miami Herald due to their graphic nature.

The VCSO Facebook post says that an employee overheard the girls causing a ruckus in the warehouse, then saw them running from the building. The teens, whose names were being withheld due to their age, were caught down the street.

Each girl was taken into custody and charged with burglary of a business and criminal mischief, which were “both enhanced felonies due to the state of emergency.”