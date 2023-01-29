3 former Texas high-school athletes dead after police chase ends in fiery crash

Three former high-school athletes in Texas died in a fiery crash after leading authorities on a high-speed chase, officials say.

Police tried to pull over Phabian Bynaum, 19, around 4 p.m. Thursday as he sped along US 190, between the towns of Cameron and Milano outside of Austin, with passengers Davarius Bynaum, 20, and Malik Thomas, 21, cops said.

The three young men were recent graduates and athletes at Cameron High School, Fox 7 Austin reported. It was not immediately clear if the Bynaums were related.

Phabian lost control of his vehicle while trying to pass another car as authorities chased him, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. His vehicle crashed into a tree, barreled through a fence, flipped and then caught on fire in a field, officials said.

“Texas State Law requires motorists to pull to the right side of the roadway and stop when approached by an emergency vehicle with lights and sirens activated,” the agency said. Attempting to evade law enforcement in a motor vehicle is not only a felony, it places everyone on the roadways in danger.”

Cameron High School held a vigil in honor of the recent graduates Friday.

“This affected the families, but it also affected our community here. Each boy belonged to all of us. These are our kids, our babies,” a speaker said during the vigil.

Cameron School Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles said counselors would be made available for students.